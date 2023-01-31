Antonio Banderas said his 2017 heart attack changed his life.

While speaking about his film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on “This Morning”, Banderas admitted he saw “a little bit” of his own story in the script.

The Spanish star then said of his previous health scare, “It made me appreciate life in a completely different way, in a much more powerful way.

“It changed completely my entire life for good.”

In a 2019 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Banderas revealed how his girlfriend, Nicole Kempel, saved his life.

“The night before that I had this event, my girlfriend, she had a headache and we didn’t have anything in the house. So she went out to buy something, a pain killer or whatever,” Banderas recalled at the time.

“She bought this aspirin, which is the only thing that she found and she found the maximum one, I think it was five milligrams. She got some water, some other stuff, and at the time that she was at the cashier to pay the girl that was working there, she said, ‘You just dropped that thing over there,’ and it was the aspirin.

“The next morning, when I started having the symptoms and I clearly knew what was going on, she put one of those aspirins inside of my tongue and that saved my life,” he told the host. “So I had a second chance, and some stuff changed in my life, since then.”