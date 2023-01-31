Keke Palmer learned she was pregnant thanks to her boyfriend.

On the new episode of her podcast “Baby, this is Keke Palmer”, out today, the “Nope” star and boyfriend Darius Jackson both talk about learning they were expecting their first baby.

“My baby was definitely planned. Like it, it wasn’t like we sat on the chalkboard and wrote some stuff out, but… we were definitely like moving in the, in the vibe of definitely no surprise,” Palmer said.

“But it’s so funny because how I found out was actually Darius,” she continued, explaining that she didn’t actually have any signs she was pregnant, but had a feeling she might be anyway, so she took a pregnancy test.

“I took the test and it came back negative,” Palmer said. “I didn’t have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash.”

She recalled going out for dinner with a friend, saying, “We’re like having some little sake and like enjoying ourselves and all of a sudden, I get a text from Darius, and he says, ‘When did you take this?’”

Jackson had sent a picture of the pregnancy test, which showed that it was actually positive.

“I didn’t wait long enough!” Palmer said. “And I’m like, ‘I took that earlier today, like literally just some hours before I left out.’ And he said, ‘Well, you better get to be drinking water in your sight. Cause I’m buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home.’ Soon as I come home, and I’m also not kidding, as soon as I come home, I do 10 of ’em back-to-back… All positive.”

But Jackson jumped in to clarify a few things about Palmer’s story.

“First off, let’s set the record straight,” he said. “You know, I was not digging in the trash can. The cleaning lady, she just emptied out the trash. So, when I went to the bathroom, I only just see one item inside the trash and it was the pregnancy test and it was just, and it was facing down. I was like, ‘Okay, well she took a pregnancy test today. Okay. I guess she decided to take it on her own.’ No big deal, let me just lift it up.'”

He continued, “And then I just see the line and it was not even faint. It was actually a very thin line, solid straight. And I was, ‘This is actually a positive pregnancy test right now.'”

Jackson then went out to shop for more pregnancy tests to get things ready for his girlfriend when she got home.

“I had like, two, three bottles of water ready for Keke when she came back, drinking a bunch of water,” he said. “And then during the next two hours, it just kept positive, positive, positive, positive.”

Palmer revealed she was pregnant during her hosting appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in December.