Meghan Trainor features in the “How I Met Your Father” Season 2 episode and we are all screaming with excitement.

In the Hulu series, Trainor portrays a pregnant lady who gives birth at home, a process that turns out to be somewhat unpleasant.

READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Her Second Child: ‘I’m Crushing It’

Ramona, who was paid by Sophie to take pictures of Ramona’s home birth, knocks on Sophie’s door while pregnant and in the early stages of labor to let her know. Ramona was unaware that Sophie had exaggerated the details of her encounter. She had never previously recorded a home delivery.

Trainor recently revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Daryl Sabara.

Meghan Trainor in ‘How I Met Your Father’. (Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

Meghan Trainor in ‘How I Met Your Father’. (Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

Talking to People about the big news, Trainor said, “What a blessing. I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”

Does Ramona’s cameo mean the Grammy Award winner Meghan Trainor could return in “HIMYF?”