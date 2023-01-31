Ashton Kutcher is recalling “a very funny karaoke story” that made him feel “so dumb.”

While sitting down with Esquire for an episode of “Explain This”, Kutcher recounted a time when he and his wife Mila Kunis attended a karaoke party, hosted by their neighbour who is an “extraordinarily well known singer.”

“This kid gets up and he does this like ABBA song. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, It’s like bananas’,” Kutcher recalled his reaction to the guest’s “really good” performance.

“So, the kid gets off stage and Mila and I go up to him and we’re like, ‘Man, I gotta tell you something. You’re like a karaoke ringer, you’re really good, like really good’,” the actor continued. “And he’s like, ‘Thanks man, thank you. I really appreciate that.'”

The couple then went up to their friend and said, “‘God, that guy was really good, huh?’,” to which the friend responded: “‘It’s Harry Styles.'”

Kutcher admitted he had no clue who that was, however it immediately clicked for Kunis, who explained to her husband that Styles is “a professional singer.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, now I feel like a jerk.’ He’s a professional singer and we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer and I’m like, feel so dumb,” the “Guess Who” star told Esquire.

“So, I just really want to say I’m sorry Harry Styles,” Kutcher apologized directly to the camera, “but you’re really good at karaoke man. Seriously, like really good.”

Check out the full video above to watch Kutcher explain a few more things, such as what it was like to work with Kunis again on “That 90’s Show” and the one person he wishes he could’ve “Punk’d” during the nine-season run of his hit prank show.