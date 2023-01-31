Click to share this via email

Jin is coming home from the military – at least for a little bit.

Allkpop reports that the BTS member, who is currently serving his mandatory military service in South Korea, won first place at a talent show celebrating Seollal.

The prize for winning the contest was an extra day of vacation, so Jin will be enjoying the day off with the rest of his team.

They also write that the star personally taught dance moves to his teammates to ensure their victory.

He recently completed his 5 weeks of basic training at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center, culminating in his completion ceremony on Jan. 18.

Jin shared photos of himself in full military uniform shortly after the ceremony on the official fan community app Weverse.