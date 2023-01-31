Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas smile in suits as they pose in front of their newly enshrined Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, California, Jan. 30.

Joe Jonas and his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, received recognition for their contributions to music and entertainment on Monday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After the ceremony, Joe was curious about the star’s future, should the band ever split up again.

While the brothers were having a photoshoot with their star, Joe made jokes to the camera in a TikTok video.

“What happens if we break up again? Does it split in half? Split them in threes?”

“Too soon, Joe.”

After the Jonas Brothers split up in 2013, the trio continued to work on solo projects. Kevin, Joe, and Nick came back together in 2019 and put out their album, “Happiness Begins.”

Jonas Brothers officially receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/1Ja4UH5ZPw — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 30, 2023

The Jonas Brothers’ album, “The Album,” will be released on May 5, according to a statement made by Nick on Monday during the ceremony. The boys will additionally embark on a new tour.