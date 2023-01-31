Click to share this via email

Ashton Kutcher is getting emotionally vulnerable about feelings of “failure” that came to the surface during his divorce from Demi Moore.

Kutcher recently did a profile for Esquire in which he divulged his emotionally complex feelings regarding his divorce from actress Demi Moore.

The 44-year-old actor self-reflected on feelings of “failure” he had maintained following his exit from Moore’s, 60, marriage in 2011, after eight whole years together and six years of married life.

“Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce,” Kutcher stated. “Divorce feels like a wholesale f—ing failure. You failed at marriage.”

The “Your Place or Mine” actor discussed with the outlet how his life was impacted by the public awareness of his relationship with Moore.

“The moment that information broke, my life changed.”

Kutcher acknowledged his contributions to the media frenzy around his relationship with Moore.

“It’s stupid to complain about things that you’re contributing to.”

Kutcher also reflected on “bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old” as a young parent at 26 years old, referring to Moore’s grown-up daughters: Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

“That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties,” Kutcher added.

Kutcher has since married “That ’70s Show” co-star Mila Kunis whom he shares two children, Wyatt and Dimitri.