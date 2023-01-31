Things get hilariously heated as Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attempt to pick the better city — Los Angeles or New York — in a chat with ET Canada.

While promoting their new movie, “Your Place or Mine”, Carlos Bustamante asks the pair which place they prefer, given Witherspoon’s Debbie and Kutcher’s Peter end up swapping lives in the two cities in the flick.

Witherspoon jokes, “Ashton always says L.A., but I say New York.”

A stunned Kutcher claps back, “You flipped me. Oh, wow. This is now, it’s aggressive, ET Canada, it’s aggressive what’s happening here.”

“This is an aggressive approach to interviews, Reese needs to eat. We’re supposed to have lunch, she hasn’t eaten yet. She’s getting a little punchy. Reese said Los Angeles, I said New York.”

The “Legally Blonde” actress insists, “Never said that… I said Miami,” as Kutcher says that’s not on the list.

He quips, “It’s a hurricane issue!”

Getting serious for a second, Kutchen then explains: “Hold on. I’m going to be absolutely honest about this, if you’re between the ages of 20 and 35, New York. If you’re between the ages of 35 and 50 and have young kids, Los Angeles. Once you’re 50, go back to New York.”

That settles it, then.

A synopsis for the showbiz pair’s new film reads, “Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in L.A., but he thrives on change in N.Y. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

“Your Place or Mine” hits Netflix on Feb. 10.