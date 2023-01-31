Click to share this via email

Kanye West’s bid for the presidency in 2024 isn’t looking too promising, at least from a political donation perspective.

Recent filings, reported by The Daily Beast, have revealed that the 45-year-old rapper’s campaign brought in zero dollars in 2022.

The filings, which were placed on Monday, Jan. 30, showed that West reportedly spent $142,000 in expenses in the last three months of 2022 but failed to bring in any donations that year.

It’s important to note that West hasn’t officially declared his candidacy, but he did appear to post a campaign video for his run in November.

Though the musician and designer have since deleted the video, the rapper posted other video that proclaimed a “Ye 24” logo, referring to a presidential run.

The same day, West shared a video discussing how he recently dined with former President Donald Trump and far-right activist and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Trump’s exclusive Mar-a-Lago club.

The dinner came about after the rapper made numerous negative headlines after making a string of anti-Semitic statements.

2024 would mark a second presidential run for the controversial artist.

In 2020, West announced a bid for the presidency. He only had one campaign event in which he confessed deeply personal matters with his family.