Sam Smith continues to appear to shrug off any controversy surrounding their new music video for “I’m Not Here To Make Friends”.

Smith caused a stir online this week after dropping the sizzling vid, which saw them performing raunchy routines with backing dancers, wearing nipple pasties, getting showered with water and more.

Despite some calling the clip “inappropriate,” Smith doesn’t seem to mind the criticism.

They took to Instagram to share a snap of themselves posing defiantly while wearing some black, heart-shaped nipple covers, as well as sharing a close-up shot of their chest.

They shared the images with a simple black heart emoji.

Although some social media users slammed the video, others pointed out there had been many artists that have released NSFW videos in the past.

Just watched Sam Smith's new video… What a load of fuss over absolutely nothing 🤣 how exactly is this music video more morally inappropriate than the thousands of music videos that have come before? Either theirs or anyone else's? 🙄 Everyone needs to get a grip — Chad 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@Chadderbox2018) January 30, 2023

Kids have access to a lot of “inappropriate” content and to be honest there’s a lot more “provocative” music videos than this one — Chris B (@Christo24276729) January 31, 2023

There’s a lot of talk about children being exposed to inappropriate things. Maybe if people spent more time monitoring what their children were watching we wouldn’t have to worry. Sam Smith has never been marketed towards children or young people 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Jessica 🍯 (@Bunny_Froot) January 28, 2023

What's all the hate with Sam Smith?

We had more "inappropriate " videos in the 80s with Duran Durans Girls on film and Frankies Relax video. Sam Smiths is tame and the backlash nothing short of bigots getting the nik naks in a twist. — Lady JennyAnyTime/Jon Clay (@BigBadBearBury) January 30, 2023

Smith recently spoke out about learning to love their authentic self, telling ET Canada: “The last few years I’ve really worked so hard to be able to like, just take my top off and feel good in my body and my skin.

“It’s lush to share these things and to go on holiday and actually get a tan on my belly and stuff [that] I was never able to do [before].”

