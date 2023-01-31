Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Jonas Brothers are back with new music.

The musicians announced their sixth studio album aptly titled The Album on Tuesday following their Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony.

They shared the news on Instagram as well, with a teaser video and the caption, “THE ALBUM. May 5th. Pre-save now at jonasbrothers.com”.

READ MORE: The Jonas Brothers Receive Walk Of Fame Star, Announce New Album & Tour At Event

Joe, Nick, and Kevin dress in green, orange, and black with stylish lighting in the exciting video.

Along with the title of their album, the group seems to reveal the lead track for the project titled “Wings”.

“It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today but we’re looking towards the future,” Nick said at the ceremony before announcing the album, via People.

READ MORE: The Jonas Brothers On Receiving A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame: ‘Such An Honour’

Fans were elated at the announcement, flooding the post’s comments with excitement.

“The Jonas brothers are coming back and they have chose violence,” wrote one Instagram user, while another gushed, “Screaming, crying, throwing upppppppppppppp”.

One user couldn’t wait for May, demanding they, “DROP IT , I CANT WAIT”.

It’s been four years since the group last released their comeback album Happiness Begins, after reuniting in 2019.

The Album is slated for release on May 5.