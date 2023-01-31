Ed Sheeran is back.

After staying largely absent from Instagram for two months, the “Shape of You” singer returned to the platform with a video explaining why he took a break.

“I realize I haven’t been that engaged in my social media or my fan base online over the last couple of years,” he said.

“The reason I’m making this video is, just being totally honest, I’ve had some turbulent things going on in my personal life so I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not, when I wasn’t feeling like that,” Sheeran continued. “And I know that sounds weird.”

Though he didn’t offer up any more details about those “turbulent” goings on, Sheeran said that “things are looking up” now, and that he’s “back online.”

He also jokingly promised, “Weird s**t is gonna start being posted.”

Sheeran is no stranger to taking breaks from the spotlight, including taking a full year off after the two-year tour for his album ÷, which was released in 2017.

When his wife Cherry Seaborn gave birth to their first child Lyra, he even considered getting out of the music business completely.

“Music is entirely me as a person,” he said on SiriusXM in 2021. “And then I had my daughter — well, my wife had our daughter, but I’m a parent. And then I was like, ‘That’s it, this is me, I’m just going to be a dad, I’m not going to play music anymore.'”

Sheeran and Seaborn welcomed their second child last year.