Ron Weasley, played by Rupert Grint, is one of the most loved characters of the “Harry Potter” films.

Grint spoke to GQ and revealed that he would love to see “Harry Potter” being adapted into a TV show.

“I’d love to see “Harry Potter” be adapted into a TV show,” Grint said. “I think it would really work. I’m sure the films will get remade, anyway.”

Of playing Ron and moving on, Grint said: “I think there’d be a feeling of passing the baton, letting someone else play Ron,” he said. “It’s weird because I’m protective over him, I could relate to him so much, and then I was picked to bring him to life. That’s hard to let go. But it would be nice to, as well.”

Grint also shared his experience of watching “Harry Potter” with his two-year-old daughter.

Despite the fact that Grint has purchased his daughter’s first Hogwarts robes (“Gryffindor, obviously”), his attempts to introduce her to Ron have not always gone smoothly.

“I’ve shown her clips from Potter but I don’t think she understands it’s me. When she’s old enough, I’m looking forward to watching them with her.”

Grint has only rewatched “Philosopher’s Stone.” Of this he said:

“The only one I’ve ever rewatched is Philosopher’s Stone. And I enjoyed it. I felt detached enough, because it was so long ago.” He described rewatching the film as “like watching a home movie. It was my childhood, after all. I didn’t go to school; I lost touch with a lot of old friends. I missed out on a lot of shared experiences.”

“Harry Potter,” which consists of eight fantasy movies, is created and released by Warner Bros.