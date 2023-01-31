Pamela Anderson may have starred in one of the most well-known shows of the ’90s, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t have any financial worries.

The Canadian actress’ tell-all new Netflix documentary, “Pamela: A Love Story”, was released Tuesday, and saw her open up about some of her money struggles.

Anderson didn’t want to monetize that stolen 1995 sex tape, despite her son, Brandon Thomas Lee, thinking she should’ve done, with him explaining how she’d been in debt most of her life, Yahoo! Entertainment reported.

Doc director Ryan White told the publication: “She was the most famous woman in the world on the most famous show in the world and she doesn’t have a nest egg from ‘Baywatch’ to rely upon.”

White explained how he “just assumed” Anderson, who he described as “an icon,” would “be extremely wealthy.”

It took him until their mid-shooting point to realize that wasn’t the case.

He recalled of going out to eat together outside Las Vegas, “She said, like, ‘Ryan, you always pay, just let me pay this once.’

“As she was handing over a credit card, she made this like half joke [about how her credit card sometimes] doesn’t work… I laughed, but she was like, ‘No, really, a lot of times throughout my career my credit cards were declined. I am just not a good financial planner.'”

He went on, “It’s shocking for how famous she is and how much much a part of American pop culture she’s been for the last 30-something years that she had been in financial trouble that many times. It was really revealing and really humanizing.”

Anderson’s comments come after she spoke about the “Baywatch” and Prime Video deal during an interview with Variety: “The producers of ‘Baywatch’ made a fortune. I just didn’t have the representation back then. Or the know-how. You don’t realize when you’re doing a TV show that it’s going to be that popular, so you kind of sign your life away.”

While Anderson has made her peace with the franchise, her son Brandon has been less charitable.

“She was definitely being taken advantage of. And it still feels weird how there hasn’t been some sort of discussion with Amazon or the ‘Baywatch’ producers to get her, her fair share,” he claimed.