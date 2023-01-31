Gigi Hadid’s life is all about her daughter.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine‘s “My Monday Morning” series, the 27-year-old supermodel opens up about her daily routine raising 20-year-old daughter Khai.

“Whatever time she’s waking up, I’m waking up,” Hadid said, adding that wake-up time is generally between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. “I have a very mom morning routine.”

And it’s not just waking up that’s led by her daughter. “I eat whatever Khai’s having,” Hadid said.

“I make her pancakes and sausages every day. For Christmas, she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan,” she continued. “I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pancake pan — each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes. It’s really fun.”

During the day, Hadid keeps herself healthy and active almost entirely by “running” after her daughter.

“We walk a lot. We do yoga together. With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving,” she explained.

Hadid shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik.