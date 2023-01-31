Following the news of an upcoming reboot for Paramount+, Jamie Lynn Spears and her “Zoey 101” co-stars reunited for a good old-fashioned pizza party.

In a TikTok video posted by Chris Massey (who played Michael Barret on the Nickelodeon hit), he’s seen taking a fresh-from-the-oven pizza and sharing it with the guests at a party.

As he circulates, each of the other partygoers grabs a slice and takes a bite — including Matthew Underwood, Erin Sanders, Jack Salvatore, Sean Flynn, and then Spears.

The TikTok comes hot on the heels of the Paramount+ announcement that a reboot movie featuring most of the original cast — tentatively titled “Zoey 102” — has been greenlit.

According to Deadline, the movie will follow the now-adult former Pacific Coast Academy students as they reunite for a wedding, with production currently underway in North Carolina.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” said Spears in a statement. “As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

One member of the cast who won’t be joining the reunion movie is Alexa Nikolas, who has accused series producer Dan Schneider and the Nickelodeon network for not protecting the child actors from sexual predators.

Nikolas took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the “Zoey 102” reboot, promising that the advocacy group she founded, Eat Predators, will be protesting.

😵‍💫 Do NOT support a network that can’t even take accountability especially when it comes to CHILDREN. That is beyond low… #nickelodeon — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) January 13, 2023