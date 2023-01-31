“Love Is Blind” is ready to bring the drama with the release of its third season.

After a year since the hit series last aired, the highly anticipated trailer for “Love Is Blind: After the Alter” is here, and no questions are left unanswered.

The trailer reveals that Zanab Jeffrey is still single, Cole Barnett regrets his actions during the season, and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada has split from Raven Ross.

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’: Netflix’s Dating Show Is Back In Time For Valentine’s Day

The trailer mounts to an emotional moment when Raven admits why the two cut ties.

“SK cheated on me. I truly had no idea,” she tearfully discloses.

Raven confesses later in the trailer that they’re “ready for the new chapter” and “still believe in love.”

However, fans watching the trailer will surely catch their jaws dropping when SK gets down on one knee to propose to Raven again.

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Natalie Accuses Ex Shayne Of Casting For ‘Perfect Match’ While They Were Dating

Viewers will remember that the couple didn’t step into marriage during the finale episode but agreed to keep dating.

However, the word is still out on whether the couple will be engaged again or if the trailer’s editing shows a time before Raven was aware of the cheating.

All episodes of “Love Is Blind: After the Alter” season 3 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 10.