Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett in "The Last of Us".

Episode 3 of “The Last of Us” was truly fantastic, leaving fans in tears as they witnessed Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank’s (Murray Bartlett) love story develop on screen.

With 6.4 million viewers tuning into the third episode on Sunday, the series has already surpassed previous highs.

The show debuted on HBO as the network’s second-most watched series premiere in more than ten years, behind only “House of the Dragon” in 2022. The 6.4 million viewers for “The Last of Us” Episode 3 indicate a 12% increase over last week.

I was never afraid before you showed up. pic.twitter.com/aJ4BzUrcoG — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 31, 2023

The third episode of “The Last of Us,” titled “Long Long Time,” was widely praised by both fans and critics.

bill and frank's story was the heart of episode 3 😭 #thelastofus pic.twitter.com/CumLtzdq3j — keedy ☁︎ (@krasinskihaze) January 30, 2023

Between 11 p.m. and midnight ET on Sunday, January 29, the night the episode aired, Spotify reported that “there was a more than 4,900% surge in US streams of “Long, Long Time” by Linda Ronstadt.”