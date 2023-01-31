Click to share this via email

Time to get your Super Bowl fit ready.

Drake’s October’s Very Own, known as OVO, linked up with select NFL teams to release a collection of hoodies, jackets and tees so fans can rep their favourite team’s style just in time for the Super Bowl.

The limited edition launch will feature the NFL team’s logos and colours and OVO’s iconic owl logo.

The collaboration features appearances from Lil Wayne and Benny the Butcher as they represent their teams of choice in the campaign’s advertisements.

Wayne chose the Green Bay Packers, while Benny went with the Buffalo Bills.

To highlight Drake’s Canadian roots in the campaign, the rapper tapped Canadian NFL players Jevon Holland, Safety for the Miami Dolphins, and Neville Gallimore, Defensive Tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, to debut the collaboration on their social channels.

Fans can purchase the OVO x NFL partnership on Feb. 3 on NFLShop.com, NFLShop.ca, and via OVO in-store and online at octobersveryown.com.

