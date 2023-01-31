Alec Baldwin is officially charged for his role in the death of “Rust” armorer Halyna Hutchins.

The New York Post reports that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, has also been hit with two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act according to the complaint filed in New Mexico First Judicial.

READ MORE: Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo With Alec Baldwin And Their Kids As Husband Official Charged In ‘Rust’ Shooting

Hutchins died on Oct. 21, 2021 following the misfire of a prop gun with a live round. Director Joel Souza was also injured at the time.

The two can only be charged “in the alternative”, which means they can only be convicted of one of the charges.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a potential sentence of 18 months in prison, while involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act has a minimum of a five-year prison sentence.

The two maintain their innocence while Souza has taken a misdemeanor plea deal for giving the loaded gun to the actor.

READ MORE: Hilaria Baldwin Says Fan Support Has Been ‘Our Rock’ Amid Husband Alec Baldwin’s Criminal Charges

They will have to appear before a judge within 15 days of the charges being filed.

The investigation over the case has been ongoing for over a year.