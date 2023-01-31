Gap is honouring Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ memory in their latest campaign.

The clothing label recently teamed up with Haitian-owned brand The Brooklyn Circus with a new capsule collection, the limited-edition Gap × The Brooklyn Circus capsule.

It’s described as “merging The Brooklyn Circus’ take on fashion throughout American history with Gap icons that have defined style standards and dressed generations since 1969”, but is also a memorial to the star, who takes center stage in the campaign.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ boss for Gap and The Brooklyn Circus

“When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them,” says his wife, Allison Holker Boss. “We pay tribute to Stephen’s life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him.”

Brooklyn Circus Founder and Creative Director, Ouigi Theodore, was a close friend of Boss.

In addition to the photos, Gap is supporting The 988 Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health, which offers 24/7 mental health support and counseling across the United States.

The Gap ×​​​​​​​​ The Brooklyn Circus campaign debuts, Jan. 31.