Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore recently went to get inked together.

Guthrie revealed live on “TODAY” on January 31 that they got tattooed when they were out together promoting the show.

The tattoo, which is on her right forearm, says “all my love,” which Savannah says has deep meaning for her.

“This is an exact carbon copy of my father’s handwriting,” she said. “‘All my love.’ He wrote a love letter to my mom and this is his writing. And, so that’s the first time in my life, I’m 51 years old, that I’ve had a tattoo, that I ever wanted a tattoo. And it’s not only his writing, so he’s with me, but I’m trying to make it my mantra for life.”

Savannah, who claimed she kept her mother in the dark about her plans to get a tattoo, added that the process was largely painless.

“It didn’t hurt that much at all,” she said. “It was like a little pin prick.”

Barrymore kept the family motif for her new tattoo but opted for one that was more focused on her children. The actor and host of a daytime talk show had three thin sardine outlines tattooed on her forearm beneath the word “BREATHE.”