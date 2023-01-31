“King of the Hill” is officially getting a revival on Hulu.

The Disney-backed streaming platform announced a straight-to-series order for a reboot of the former Fox animated series on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to reestablish themselves as executive producers alongside the original voice actors Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom.

READ MORE: ‘Frasier’ Revival Picked Up By Paramount+, Kelsey Grammer Onboard

The reboot has been rumoured for years, gaining specific momentum when Judge and Daniels reunited in 2017 at Sketchfest in San Francisco for the 20th anniversary of the iconic comedy.

Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals, shared his glowing thoughts on the sitcom’s return in a press release.

READ MORE: ‘Scrubs’ Cast Reveal They ‘All Want’ A Revival Or A Movie

“We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” said Erwich. “This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”

“King of the Hill” boasted 13 seasons on Fox, beginning its run in 1997. The animated series earned six Emmy nominations in the category for outstanding animated program. The first 13 seasons of the show are available for streaming on Disney+ Canada.