Bollywood film “Shiv Shastri Balboa,” starring Anupam Kher (“New Amsterdam” and “Silver Linings Playbook”) and Neena Gupta (“Badhaai Ho”), looks to be a feel-good family film based on the first trailer that has been released.

Rocky Balboa, the legendary Sylvester Stallone character, who, after suffering several setbacks, refused to take life’s beatings lying down, serves as an inspiration for Anupam’s Shiv Shastri in the promo.

Kher is shown showing off the red gloves, which were inspired by Rocky, to his grandson, who has no idea what he is talking about. The teaser also has appearances by Jugal Hansraj, Sharib Hashmi, and Nargis Fakhri.

Anupam Kher meets Neena Gupta in the US, who only wants to return to India. They embark on a special adventure and forge a friendship that will change their lives.

The film is directed by Ajay Venugopalan and will hit the theatres on February 10.