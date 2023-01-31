Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis felt they had no choice but to reprise their roles in “That ’90s Show”.

In a recent digital profile by Esquire, the 44-year-old actor explained how he and his wife Mila Kunis, also a former “That ’70s Show” alumni, felt they had no choice but to pay tribute to their first big break by doing “That ’90s Show”.

Kutcher told the outlet how Kunis, 39, convinced him to do the show.

“[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re doing it.'”

The couple were only mere teenagers when they began working on “That ’70s Show”, which catapulted them into the limelight and set them on the path to Hollywood superstardom.

Kutcher also discussed what he admires most about his wife Kunis in the profile.

“The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her. Her talents, her skills, her gifts. But I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her. We already knew all of each other’s dirt. My wife is so much cooler than me.”

Fans can watch “That ’90s Show” on Netflix.