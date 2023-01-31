Ireland Baldwin is ready to share the name of her baby girl with the world.

The expecting mother dropped by the “Girlboss” podcast to discuss motherhood and her expectations.

“What I’m most excited about is really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn’t have,” she began.

READ MORE: Ireland Baldwin Gets Candid About Her Pregnancy: ‘It’s Hard, Wasn’t Ready For That’

“What’s kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm,” she continued. “It’s cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and badass as possible.”

When asked about baby names, the star was all-too-happy to reveal she and boyfriend RAC already had a name picked out.

“We’re naming her Holland. I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent,” she teased. “And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I’ve always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we’re going with Holland.”

READ MORE: Ireland Baldwin Pregnant With First Child: ‘Happy New Year’

The actress, whose famous parents are Alec Baldwin and his ex Kim Basinger, previously opened up on Instagram about how she’s been struggling with her mental health during the pregnancy.

“Even through all of this, none of this reflects on how excited I am to be her mom,” she added, via People.