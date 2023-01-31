The drama surrounding Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination for “To Leslie” appears to be over.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a statement announcing that the investigation has concluded into whether the Oscar campaign that resulted in Riseborough’s nomination had violated any regulations, and determined that Riseborough’s nomination will not be removed from the Best Actress category.

READ MORE: Academy Announces Review Of Oscar Campaigns After Andrea Riseborough Nabs Surprise Nomination

“Based on concerns that surfaced last week around the ‘To Leslie’ awards campaign, the Academy began a review into the film’s campaigning tactics,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer in a statement.

“The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded,” he continued.

“However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly,” Kramer added.

READ MORE: Why Everyone’s Debating Andrea Riseborough’s Best Actress Oscar Nod

“The purpose of the Academy’s campaign regulations is to ensure a fair and ethical awards process — these are core values of the Academy,” the statement read. “Given this review, it is apparent that components of the regulations must be clarified to help create a better framework for respectful, inclusive, and unbiased campaigning. These changes will be made after this awards cycle and will be shared with our membership. The Academy strives to create an environment where votes are based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the eligible films and achievements.”