Sam Smith has been open about their lifelong struggle with body dysmorphia but the “Stay With Me” singer now appears to have it under control.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Smith admitted it had been a long journey to accept themselves enough to pose shirtless for the cover of their latest album, Gloria.

“Within my industry there is definitely that question of, ‘What should a pop star look like?'” Smith explained, admitting they never fit the “norm.”

According to Smith, a change began happening with their self-image after their 2018 Thrill of It All tour.

“When I was 25, I came off tour exhausted. I looked to role models in the body world. Every time I went to the pool, I felt self-conscious, but I forced myself to take my top off,” they said.

“It paid off because I now have the opposite of body dysmorphia,” Smith added. “I look fabulous. I’m finally getting a tan. I’m burnt in places I’ve never been burnt.”

In December last year, Smith was trolled mercilessly for posting candid holiday pictures on social media (however his fans jumped to his defense at that time). They told ET Canada, “The last few years I’ve really worked so hard to be able to like, just take my top off and feel good in my body and my skin. It’s lush to share these things and to go on holiday and actually get a tan on my belly and stuff [that] I was never able to do [before].”

“It’s a beautiful feeling and I never used to think that could exist. I’d see people talk about it and think, ‘Yeah, they must still always be struggling,’” they added.