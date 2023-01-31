The 2021 revival of “Dexter”, titled “Dexter: First Blood”, proved to be phenomenally successful for Showtime with the finale bringing in a record-breaking 3 million viewers — so why isn’t a second season in the works?

According to a report from Deadline, there have been “talks” about more “Dexter” but nothing definitive.

TVLine goes a step further to report that a sequel series had been in the works — focusing on Harrison (Jack Alcott), son of Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan — but those plans won’t be moving forward.

READ MORE: ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Showrunner, Star Michael C. Hall On Shocking Finale Twist

However, the outlet also points out that doesn’t mean Showtime is abandoning the franchise completely.

In fact, Showtime is reported “exploring a number of new iterations” of the series, including a prequel series that would focus on the younger years of Dexter.

After the “Dexter: New Blood” finale aired in January 2022, showrunner Clyde Phillips told TVLine that a potential second season was “all in Showtime’s hands,” adding, “If they were to call me and say, ‘We want to do [a second season], we want you to figure it out,’ I’m pretty busy, but I would drop everything I’m doing and jump right into it. I would love to do it, but it’s really up to Showtime.”