Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers speak onstage at The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honouring The Jonas Brothers on Jan. 30, 2023.

The Jonas Brothers are the latest celebs to be honoured with their own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Given that all three JoBros are now husbands and fathers, it’s not surprising that each referenced their respective spouses in their speeches.

Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

That included Nick Jonas, who also shared a joke for 1-year-old daughter Malti Marie, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra.

Jonas posted video of his speech on Instagram, in which he recognizes his daughter from the podium.

“Malti Marie,” he calls out, adding, “I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Chopra also shared video of his speech, taken from her vantage point in the audience, which includes his praise of her.