Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lizzo, meet Lizzo.

The “Good as Hell” singer paid a visit to Madame Tussauds Las Vegas for the grand unveiling of the famed wax museum’s latest addition.

“Oh it’s so weird, it looks like me!” Lizzo said when she encountered her wax doppleganger.

READ MORE: Madame Tussauds Comments After Fans Are Divided On Zendaya’s Wax Figure

“She’s beautiful, it looks like me, great job,” added Lizzo, who also noted her wax double’s attire.

“That’s Fenty!” she exclaimed before taking a selfie.

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds

According to a release from Madame Tussauds, the wax Lizzo’s look was inspired by the white Versace gown she wore for the 2020 Grammys, recreating the precise nail art and jewelry from that night.

READ MORE: Darius Rucker Freaks Out Fans By Pretending To Be A Wax Sculpture At Madame Tussauds

“Lizzo is an insanely talented and beloved pop culture icon,” said Gabriel Hewitt, GM for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. “We love everything that Lizzo represents and we’re so excited for guests to have an interactive experience that celebrates self-love, acceptance and positivity.”

Lizzo celebrated by sharing a video on TikTok.

She also shared a video on Twitter in which she experiences what it’s like to make out with herself.