“Dr. Phil” will ending its run at the end of the current season, the show’s 21st.

Deadline reports that the decision to end the daytime show comes as Dr. Phil McGraw’s current contract is coming to an end, following a five-season renewal inked in 2018.

As Deadline points out, 2022 proved to be “a transformational year” in the daytime talk segment, with such long-running shows as “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, “The Wendy Williams Show,” “Maury”, “Dr. Oz” and “The Real” all coming to an end.

CBS Media Ventures, which produces “Dr. Phil”, will offer “library episodes” to TV stations Dr. Phil for the 2023-2024 season and beyond, which will include new content including guest updates and intros from McGraw; the company successfully employed the same strategy with “Judge Judy” after that show ended its run in 2021, with repeats maintaining the show’s status as the fourth-most watched syndicated show in daytime.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

As for what’s next, McGraw is setting his sights on primetime, eyeing a 2024 launch for his new television project.

“I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values,” he added.

“Phil is a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family, and while his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. “Phil changed the daytime landscape as the force behind one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV — we plan to be in the Dr. Phil business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future.”