Ozzy Osbourne is cancelling his upcoming tour dates.

The Black Sabbath musician, 74, took to social media on Wednesday to share an emotional message with fans, insisting it was “probably one of the hardest things” he’s ever had to share with them over the years.

Osbourne added, “As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

He continued, “I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/U.K. tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F**KS ME UP, more than you will ever know.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.

“I want to thank my family……my band……my crew……my longtime friends, @JudasPriest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.

“I love you all…” he concluded, before saying that fans could get a refund for any cancelled shows.

Osbourne has had multiple health issues over the years.

He had surgery back in 2019 after a fall aggravated damage to his neck and back from a horrific ATV accident in 2003.

The rocker has since had two more procedures. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003, but only spoke about it publicly in 2020.