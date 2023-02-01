Adele is letting the waterworks flow! The songstress embraced her feelings during a recent engagement at her Las Vegas residency show, and was moved to tears by a fan interaction.

As can be seen in a clip posted to social media, the “Hello” singer was walking through the audience, singing and speaking with fans, when one man appeared to show Adele a photo of his wife, which he had up on his phone.

After singing for a bit, an tearful Adele dedicated a performance to the man, and later cried as she explained her emotional reaction to the crowd.

“When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I can see,” she shared. “Because I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening.:

“There was a man, he’s just there, holding his phone up. I think that’s his wife on the phone, and I don’t think she’s here, and it just really moved me,” Adele explained, suggesting that the man’s wife had died, as she added, “I’m so sorry for your loss, and I didn’t realize what you were showing me until I was over here.”

“I see these little pockets of people’s lives as I walk through and it’s so beautiful,” she added, through tears.

Earlier this year, Adele got candid about a health struggle that has been impacting her during her Las Vegas residency run.

After the songstress seemingly sparked concern among some fans after having difficulty walking across the stage during her live New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas, she opened up about suffering from intense and chronic back pain.

While hobbling from one side of the large stage to the other to interact with audience members — in a moment shared by several fans on social media — Adele explained, “I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica.”

See the video below for more on the celebrated songstress.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT:

Adele Reveals She Is Suffering From ‘Really Bad Sciatica’

Adele Sends Megan Thee Stallion a Message After Tory Lanez Conviction

Adele Serenades Boyfriend Rich Paul for His Birthday During Vegas Residency

Adele Surprised by Camera Filter During Las Vegas Show