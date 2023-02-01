Click to share this via email

It appears Alec Baldwin is trying to carry on as normal.

On Tuesday, the “Boss Baby” star and his wife Hilaria Baldwin reportedly attended a poker night at a private club in New York, only hours after criminal charges were filed against the actor.

“Alec seemed chill and low-key,” a source told People of the actor’s night out at the exclusive Manhattan club Zero Bond.

“They didn’t engage with anyone but headed straight to where everyone plays poker,” the source added.

“After spending around 30 to 40 minutes in the back poker area, Alec and Hilaria came back out and sat in the lounge,” the continued, saying that the couple “chatted away” with others at the club.

Fox News also obtained photos of Alec outside Zero Bond.

That same day, Alec was formally charged in the state of New Mexico with involuntary manslaughter in the on-set death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

The actor, who was holding the prop gun, which contained live rounds and was discharged during a rehearsal, was charged alongside armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Alec’s attorney has said his client plans to “fight these charges.”

A preliminary hearing before a judge will decide whether the case movies forward.