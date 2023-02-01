Click to share this via email

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 for Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Tom Brady posed for photographers on his first red carpet since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen on Tuesday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joined the star-studded “80 for Brady” cast at the Los Angeles premiere ahead of the much-talked about movie’s release.

Brady posed alongside cast members Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field at the bash.

“80 for Brady” cast attend movie’s premiere at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty)

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures’ “80 for Brady” at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty)

The athlete took to his Instagram Story to joke about not knowing how to pose at the premiere.

He wrote, “Like a Super Bowl, but more cameras!” before questioning: “What are you supposed to do with your hands?”

Credit: Instagram/Tom Brady

A synopsis for the flick reads, “Four best friends live life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl.”

Brady’s appearance comes after he and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022 after being married for 13 years.

Brady shares Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, with Bündchen and son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“80 for Brady” arrives in theatres Feb. 3.