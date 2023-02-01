Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us"

Alberta has caught “The Last of Us” fever.

For those who want to see the site of a future fictional zombie apocalypse, Travel Alberta is offering up a map to all the shooting locations for the HBO drama.

READ MORE: ‘The Last Of Us’ Producer Reveals Why Bill And Frank’s Storyline Was Changed In The Show

Though the setting of the show ranges from Boston to Jakarta, it was entirely shot in Alberta, around cities like Calgary and Edmonton.

In a post on their Instagram account, the tourism agency shared comparison photos of real-life locations next to their significantly altered appearance in “The Last of Us”.

Meanwhile, on the Tourism Alberta website, fans of the series can find an interactive map showing all the places they can visit to walk in the shoes of Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie.

Sites of interest used in the show include downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary’s SAIT and Mount Royal University.

READ MORE: ‘The Last of Us’ Viewership Grows Drastically For Episode 3 With 6.4 Million Viewers

The website also shares information about the histories of the show’s filming locations.

“Speaking of the State House, it was portrayed this week by the Alberta Legislature Building, known locally as ‘The Ledge,’ which overlooks the scenic North Saskatchewan River valley in Alberta’s capital city, Edmonton,” the site says in one description of a location used in the second episode. “Built in 1907, the building’s stunning Beaux-Arts architecture features marble pillars and carved oak. Don’t worry, it doesn’t usually look so battered.”

Based on the acclaimed video game series, “The Last of Us” premiered January 15 to big ratings and praise from critics and fans alike. It has already been renewed for a second season.