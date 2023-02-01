Click to share this via email

After a four-year hiatus from touring the world, Beyoncé is ready to get back on the road.

The “Break My Soul” singer announced her long-awaited “Renaissance World Tour” on Instagram Wednesday morning.

Kicking things off on May 10 in Sweden, the 41-year-old superstar will perform internationally, making two stops in Toronto on July 8 and 9, before embarking on the U.S. tour leg beginning July 12 in Philadelphia.

The complete list of tour dates and ticket information is available on Bey’s official website.

In September 2022, a source told Page Six that Beyoncé was planning a world tour for her critically acclaimed dance album and that she was booking stadiums at the time.

This is Beyoncé’s first tour since 2018 when she and her husband Jay-Z performed “On the Run II” shows.

The exciting announcement comes nearly two weeks after the 28-time Grammy winner performed an extravagant $24 million concert in Dubai to celebrate the grand opening of the luxurious Atlantis The Royal resort.