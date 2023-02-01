Click to share this via email

Pete Davidson is sporting a new look.

While stepping out on Tuesday night, the comedian debuted a shaved head.

Davidson showcased his new bald look while attending the Los Angeles Lakers versus New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden, where he was joined by fellow comedians Jon Stewart and Hasan Minhaj.

Pete Davidson arrives to Madison Square Garden for the Knicks vs the Lakers. The comedian, actor arrives with a fresh bald head wearing a gray jumpsuit on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023. — Photo: Luis Yllanes / SplashNews.com

During the game, Davidson was photographed chatting with his longtime pal Stewart, whom he was seated next to. Just last year, Stewart told “The Howard Stern Show” that the “Saturday Night Live” alum is “one of [his] favourite people.”

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on January 31, 2023 in New York City. — Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Also in the star-studded audience was Emma Stone, who sat courtside next to her husband Dave McCary. The couple sat beside “Back To The Future” star Michael J. Fox, who repped a Knicks bomber jacket, and his wife Tracy Pollan.

It appears Davidson just recently decided to shave off his dark locks given that last week he was spotted with a full head of hair during his Hawaiian holiday with Chase Sui Wonders. Although the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-stars have been denying romance rumours, they were caught kissing during their tropical getaway.