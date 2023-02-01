The nominations for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction have been announced.

Kate Bush, Missy Elliot, Willie Nelson and many more are among those vying for a slot in the Rock Hall’s class of 2023.

The other nominees include A Tribe Called Quest, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, Soundgarden, The Spinners, Warren Zevon and The White Stripes.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation’s chairman John Sykes said in a statement to Pitchfork, “This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates. These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Bush is no stranger to Rock Hall nominations, this being her fourth nod after being tipped in 2018, 2021 and 2022. She will have extra attention this year, thanks to the surprise success of her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill”, which landed in the top 10 of the Hot 100 last summer after being featured in the TV series “Stranger Things”.

This is also the fifth nomination for Rage, the fourth for The Spinners, and the second for both Tribe and Iron Maiden

Elliott and the White Stripes are both being nominated in the first year of their eligibility, a strong sign of their acclaim and influence.

Lauper, another first-time nominee, said in a statement, “It’s such an honor and thrill to be recognized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a nominee. Seeing my name on this year’s ballot with so many talents that I admire means so much to me. It has been a lifetime privilege to reach so many different kinds of fans with a message of following your own path (and having fun along the way, too).”

And this week, the Los Angeles Times reported that Billy Joel had personally sent a letter to the Rock Hall nominated committee urging them to consider Zevon, who died in 2003 and has been eligible since 1994.

Last year, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon were all inducted into the Rock Hall.

The inductees for this year’s class will be announced in May, with about five to seven of the nominees making it through.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Ceremony will be held this fall.