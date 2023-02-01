Click to share this via email

Tom Brady is retiring after 23 seasons in the NFL… for good, this time.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to social media on Wednesday to tell fans the news.

Brady told the camera, “I’ll get to the point right away.

“I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.

“It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year,” referencing his retirement announcement exactly a year ago, on Feb. 1, 2022.

He went on to thank his family, friends, teammates and competitors for their support, sharing: “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

After his last retirement announcement, Brady ended up returning for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His comeback decision was rumoured to be one of the reasons he and Gisele Bündchen split.

However, there seemed to be no bad blood between the pair on Wednesday, as she commented on his post:

Credit: Instagram/Tom Brady

The exes finalized their divorce in October 2022 after being married for 13 years.

Brady shares Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, with Bündchen and son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

His retirement video comes a day after he attended the star-studded Los Angeles premiere for “80 for Brady”.

A synopsis for the flick reads, “Four best friends live life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl.”

The film arrives in theatres Feb. 3.