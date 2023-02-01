Gisele Bündchen is reportedly set to speak out on her and Tom Brady’s divorce for the first time.

Page Six reports that the Brazilian model will break her silence in a cover story for Vanity Fair, given that, lately, Bündchen has been photographed posing in front of cameras, beachside in Miami, as she makes a return to the modelling industry. She recently donned a pink Chanel swimsuit while partaking in a photoshoot close to her Florida home.

Sources told the outlet that Bündchen, 42, will pose for a VF cover and undergo an in-depth interview about her split from Brady. Her divorce from the NFL champion was finalized in October.

While a spokesperson for the magazine said that VF does not comment on editorial rumours, a Condé Nast insider told Page Six: “I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that’s a subject close to Gisele’s heart. But it could also be a summer cover.”

Bündchen last starred on the publication’s cover back in September 2007 and again in May 2009.

“I think this makes sense for Gisele,” an industry insider shared. “She’s come out of the divorce looking independent and smart.”

From 2002 to 2016, the supermodel topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid models. However, she took a step back from her modelling career to raise her and Brady’s two children — son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

Recently, Bündchen also posed topless in a pair of jeans while fronting Louis Vuitton’s Yayoi Kusama collection to model their new handbags. The mother-of-two has been spending time between Miami and Costa Rica with her children, along with their family jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, who Bündchen’s become close friends with.

“She is supercharged about her career in the next few months,” a source told People of Bünchen in January. “She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time.”