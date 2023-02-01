Click to share this via email

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t believe divorce has to be sad.

On her podcast “High Low with EmRata”, the model talked to actress Tommy Dorfman, who shared how seeing Ratajkowksi go through her divorce made her remember, “I’m not alone.”

Hearing that, Ratajkowski admitted, “I love a divorce story… “

In September, the 31-year-old filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares son Sylvester, after four years of marriage.

Asked what she did with her wedding ring, Ratajkowski said, “I still have it.”

She then shared why she doesn’t see divorce as a negative thing.

“Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself that I have to be like, ‘Oh that’s sad.’ I literally say to people ‘Good for you,'” she said.

Explaining that she doesn’t believe “divorce is a sad thing,” Ratajkowski said, “I know a lot of people who are unhappily married for a very long time because they’re so afraid of divorce and I don’t think that’s a good way to live.”

Ending the podcast, the host and her guest shared a “cheers to divorce.”