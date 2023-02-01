Savannah Chrisley is speaking candidly about her struggles with taking over the role of parent after Todd and Julie Chrisley began their prison sentences last month.

Savannah explained on the latest episode of her “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” podcast how her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, had been finding it difficult not having the pair around.

Chloe is her biological niece, but was adopted by and was being raised in Todd and Julie’s household.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley. — Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Savannah shared, “It’s been hard — it’s been hard to understand, to process and also help two kids process what’s been going on in our life,” according to the Daily Mail.

She revealed how Grayson had a breakdown, telling listeners: “I don’t feel adequate enough for this job.”

Savannah said of her mom Julie: “I am not my mother, which I wish I was — because she is the kindest, most loving, most amazing human being I’ve ever met.

“I’ve always said if I could be half of her, I would be okay. I guess in moments like these, I realize I’m more like my mom than I realize because I’m getting through it.”

She also revealed how she’d sent her father an email after having a “crappy day.”

Savannah said Todd told her, “I want you to give yourself some grace. Fall in love with the real Savannah, the one that I raised that radiates a room with her kindness and compassion. Not the one the world wants to see.

“Remember, to gain the world and lose your soul, then what do you have? I’ve never been more proud of you and the woman you’re becoming. You’ve been cast in the fire and what God burns off will allow you to shine brighter than gold.”

Savannah’s comments come after Todd, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison, headed to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida last month, TMZ reported at the time.

Julie, meanwhile, was originally set to report to FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, just two hours away, but instead headed to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky after being re-designated to the facility on Dec. 20.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were sentenced back in November, nearly six months after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

The couple previously filed motions asking for bail pending an appeal, but the judge denied their request, meaning they had to begin their prison sentences as planned.