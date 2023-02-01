Keanu Reeves’ efforts to have a “Constantine” sequel get made definitely paid off.

The actor is set to reprise his role of DC’s John Constantine for a follow-up to the 2005 movie.

During a new interview with Total Film, Reeves admitted he wasn’t going to give in easily until the sequel was confirmed.

He shared, “I don’t know if it was unfinished business but it was definitely a role that I loved,” Movie Web reported.

“And I thought that Francis Lawrence, the director, did such amazing work. I loved playing that character, and I really enjoyed the film. I was like, (adopts Oliver Twist voice) ‘Can I please have some more?'”

He added, “I kept asking almost every year. I’d be like, ‘Can I please?’ [and] they’d be like, ‘No, no!’

“So it’s exciting. It’s almost like an open playground that we can hopefully cook something up and play in, and I guess get out of the playground and prepare a meal,” Reeves went on.

“But I’m looking forward to it, and hopefully it can happen. You don’t know how these things go. But I’m definitely going to try my darndest to try and realize that dream.”

A synopsis for the first movie read, “Supernatural exorcist and demonologist John Constantine helps a policewoman prove her sister’s death was not a suicide, but something more.”