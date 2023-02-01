Britney Spears doesn’t want her mental health in the public discourse any longer.

Spears publicly responded on her Instagram story to actress Alyssa Milano’s tweet about the pop star’s wellbeing on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Milano’s tweet, sent out in Dec. 2022, was a quick call for help, stating: “Someone please go check on Britney Spears.”

Spears didn’t appreciate the tweet and set the record straight on Instagram, where she wrote: “It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me !!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying !!!”

The pop princess then noted how women are “supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down !!!”

Spears’ timing in responding to a tweet from last year may feel off. However, the pop superstar has recently been the target of many privacy invasions.

Last week, the “Hold Me Closer” singer addressed a flurry of police calls sent to her home in what she referred to as “prank calls.”

The pop phenomenon has also dispelled rumours that she was publicly feuding with her husband, Sam Asghari, after being recorded while dining at a restaurant last month.