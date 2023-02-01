Pamela Anderson isn’t afraid to become old.

The “Baywatch” star, 55, said she’s never given ageing a second thought even though many “classic beauties” have “really hard time with aging,” during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast.

“I never felt like I was any kind of great beauty, ever, no. Just a little funny-looking.”

“I can’t wait to see myself old,” Anderson added.

“I always said I’d recognize myself when I was old in the mirror,” Pamela said. “I don’t want to chase [aging] and I don’t want to do all the crazy sh** to myself.”

She continued: “I want to let my hair go kind of natural gray, put my little straw hat on, don’t wear makeup. I mean, that’s my comfortable kind of state.”

Pamela Anderson – Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix — Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Anderson later admitted that as she’s gotten older, there has been more pressure on her to wear makeup, including from her two sons, Dylan, 25, and Brandon, 26, who she shares with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, who encouraged her to do so while she was promoting the documentary and her new book.

“When I was wearing makeup before, everyone told me not to wear makeup. Now I’m old and kind of just want to let it happen,” she said.

In 1999, Anderson made headlines by removing her breast implants.

Anderson’s new documentary “Pamela, A Love Story,” will release on Netflix on Tuesday.