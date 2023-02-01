Rihanna may be getting into a whole new fashion space.

Last week, Essence reported that the singer and entrepreneur has filed a trademark for the brand name Fenty Kids.

The move hints at plans to get into the children’s clothing business, something Rihanna seemed open to when asked about a possible baby line in an interview with Vogue last November,

“We didn’t get there yet but it’s something that I might do. We’ll see,” she said. “I would have so much fun with that. Anything in miniature is just so cute.”

Rihanna has had experience in running fashion brands, including the very successful Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

In 2019, she attempted to a fashion line in partnership with luxury brand LVHM, but it shuttered in February 2021 after being halted by the COVID pandemic.

This month, Rihanna will be headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show, and she is expected to drop her long-awaited next album this year.

Her song “Lift Me Up”, from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, is also up for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars.