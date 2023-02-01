Kelly Ripa is about to take the podcast world by storm.

“Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” will see the 52-year-old iconic TV personality divulge into raw and uncensored conversations with various celebrity guests.

The podcast will feature Ripa and a celebrity as they dive into meaningful and personal topics without all of the “fuss and filter of a camera.” An expert will also be featured to weigh in, depending on what the subject matter is.

“After 23 years of interviewing celebrities, authors, musicians and experts on live TV, the big takeaway is that the most compelling and unfiltered conversations happen off camera,” said Ripa in a recent press release regarding the new endeavour.

“I have dreamed of a platform where I can have these honest talks without all the fuss and filter of a camera. Now SiriusXM has made my dream a reality with a podcast featuring friends, both old and new, discussing a variety of topics we all face in life, while getting deep with some experts’ views and advice along the way. Not another podcast, this is off camera!”

The podcast will be available for streaming in March of this year every week on Stitcher, the SXM app, and all major podcast streaming platforms.