Despite his famous mother, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

The public only knows his mother Priscilla Presley, as the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis.

“A lot of people know about me,” the musician told People. “But they don’t know me.”

While he may have been less well-known compared to his half-sister, the late Lisa Marie Presley, growing up was still awkward when people discovered his famous family.

“I got in trouble more than everybody else, because kids’ parents would find out who my mom was, and they’d want a reason to talk to her,” he recalled. “I wasn’t very comfortable with it.”

He was brought into the spotlight again when he attended the memorial service for his half-sister, Lisa Marie, who was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla.

“It’s still so surreal,” Garcia said of the sudden loss, still absorbing the new reality.

He was born the only child of Priscilla and her ex, producer Marco Garibaldi, who also seemed all-too-aware of his mother’s famous ex. According to the singer, they never played his music around the house.

“I think my dad had a bit of a complex about it,” Garcia said. “It wasn’t until after he left that my mom started playing his music again freely.”

The young star soon found himself following that musical connection and formed a band of his own, Them Guns, when he turned 18 in Santa Cruz, hours from his family in Los Angeles. In 2012, he returned to the city to begin his musical pursuits in earnest.

“I thought, ‘OK, I’m going into the family business. I’ll write a song, and then we’ll start touring it,'” he said. “I didn’t realize it takes way more than that.”

In light of the recent controversy around “nepo-babies”, Garcia acknowledged his mother’s connections gave him an edge, but clarified the “misconception that I was raised extravagantly with Elvis’ estate and money … That wasn’t the case.”

Even with all his setbacks, however, Garcia revealed he dreamed to one day tour globally with his band and strike it out on his own.

“There were some points where I didn’t think I’d make it here,” he added. “I’m so proud of how far I’ve come.”